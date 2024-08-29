PCB did not support Jay Shah for ICC Chairman, claims Indian media

DUBAI (Dunya News) — Indian media reports suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not extend its support to Jay Shah for the position of ICC Chairman.

According to these reports, Jay Shah had the backing of 15 out of 16 members of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The PCB reportedly remained silent during Shah's nomination process.

Jay Shah was elected as the ICC Chairman on Tuesday and would assume office on December 1.