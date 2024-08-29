Players are useless if they cannot handle the pressure: Younis Khan

KARACHI (Dunya News) — Former captain Younis Khan has urged the national cricket team to rise above narcissism and focus on playing for the country.

In a media interaction following an event at the Governor's House stated that if players cannot handle the pressure, they may not be of much use.

Khan criticised Pakistan's batting lineup after their humiliating 10-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test.

He emphasised that there was no benefit in dwelling on past failures. He highlighted the presence of top cricketers like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi in the team.

He pointed out that the pitch conditions were apparent to everyone.

Khan also expressed concern over comments made by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding a lack of domestic talent.

He argued that there was considerable talent in domestic cricket. Khan also questioned the need for constant changes in the domestic structure over the past decade.

He criticised the PCB for frequently adopting systems from England or Australia, which he believed have led to instability.

Reflecting on past successes, Khan reminded that the team achieved notable victories, including winning the World Twenty20 and becoming Test champions and that too during a period when international cricket was not held in the country. He described that era as one of the most challenging times for Pakistani cricket.