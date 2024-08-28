USA defeat Canada by 20 runs in T20 Tri-Series

Wed, 28 Aug 2024 17:37:55 PKT

THE HAGUE (Web Desk) — USA secured a 20-run victory over Canada in the fifth match of the tri-nation T20 tournament.

Chasing a target of 169 runs, Canada managed to score 148 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs.

Dilpreet Bajwa was the standout performer for Canada with 56 runs. Other notable contributions came from Shreyas Movva with 37 runs, Dillon Heligar with 20 runs, Harsh Thaker with 13 runs, while captain Nicholas Kirton, Kanwarpal Tathgur, and Aaron Johnson scored 4, 3, and 0 runs respectively.

For the USA, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, and Shadley Van Schalkwykeach took 2 wickets.

Earlier, the USA, having won the toss, batted first and scored 168 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their 20 overs.

Saiteja Mukkamalla was the top scorer for the USA with 52 runs, followed by Harmeet Singh with 24 runs, Andries Gous with 21 runs, captain Monank Patel with 16 runs, and Nitesh Kumar with 14 runs. Aaron Jones contributed 5 runs before being dismissed.

Shadley Van Schalkwykeach and Shayan Jahangir remained unbeaten with 15 runs each.