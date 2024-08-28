PCB grants NOC to Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan for CPL

Cricket Cricket PCB grants NOC to Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan for CPL

Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, M. Amir have been issued NOCs for CPL.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 28 Aug 2024 08:41:41 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) — The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan and aggressive opener Fakhar Zaman to participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Sources have confirmed that Azam Khan would represent the Guyana Amazon Warriors, while Fakhar Zaman would play for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Additionally, fast bowler Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim have also been granted NOCs to join the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the CPL.