Mohsin Naqvi adamant on clinging to his position despite cricket failures

Naqvi stated that since taking office, few people always wanted him to resign.

LAHORE (Dunya News) — Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has declared that he would not step down due to personal desires but would leave only after fixing cricket's issues.

However, he emphasised that his goal was to improve cricket. He further said that he did not possess any magical solutions for an improvement.

Naqvi expressed disappointment over the recent defeat to Bangladesh and mentioned that he had requested a pitch report, which was expected to be received by Tuesday.

He also noted that former cricketer Waqar Younis had provided support over the past few weeks and had assisted with mentoring and selection.

Naqvi further stated that the current state of the Pakistani cricket team was not a new issue, and he was committed to enhance the team's performance.

He expressed hope that improvements would lead to better results.