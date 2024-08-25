Fatima Sana appointed captain for Pakistan Women's team ahead of T20 World Cup

LAHORE (Dunya News) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced a change in leadership for the national women's cricket team ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Fatima Sana will now lead the team, replacing the senior cricketer Nida Dar.

According to the board's announcement, 22-year-old Fatima Sana has been appointed captain by the selection committee.

Fatima Sana has represented Pakistan in 41 One Day Internationals and 40 Twenty20 Internationals and has previously captained emerging and domestic teams.

The squad for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup would include Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gul Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicketkeeper), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shams, Saadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubbab, and Tuba Hassan.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20. Pakistan has been placed in Group A along with Australia, Sri Lanka, India, and New Zealand, with the schedule to be announced later.