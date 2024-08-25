Pakistan aims to save Rawalpindi Test while Tigers target early bowl-out

Pakistan would resume their innings on 23 for the loss of 1 wicket and a trail of 94 runs.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan trying to survive the fifth day of the test match lost an early wicket.

Skipper Shan Masood got out after adding 2 runs to the overnight score. He scored 14 before getting caught behind off a delivery from Hassan Mahmud.

Babar Azam got off to a frustrated start as he nicked one outside off stump.

Litton Das dropped Babar Azam behind the stumps on zero score.

Bangladesh would look for an opportunity to create history by getting Pakistan all-out as soon as possible on the day five.

Records suggest that Bangladesh has never won a Test match against Pakistan.

At the end of day four, Shan Masood remained not out on 9 while Abdullah Shafique managed to stay on crease with 12 runs.

Bangladesh claimed the wicket of Saim Ayub yesterday as he got out after scoring just a run.

An impressive performance by Mushfiqur Rahim has helped Bangladesh to build a lead of 117 runs over Pakistan on Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan.

Rahim fell short of nine runs to complete his double century as he was caught out by Mohammad Rizwan at 191.

This was the first century by Raheem against Pakistan, while he scored his career's 11th century. Mehidy Hasan Miraz made 77 runs while Shoriful Islam scored 22.

Naseem Shah took three wickets while Shaheen Afridi, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali claimed two wickets each.

Bangladesh's opener Shadman Islam stood out with 93 runs, while Mominul Haque and Liton Das scored half-centuries.

Pakistan declared its first innings on 448 for the loss of six wickets. The innings saw Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 171 runs while Saud Shakeel scored 141 runs.