Naseem Shah criticises pitch conditions, calls for improved home advantage strategies

If fast pitches were not feasible, focus should shift to preparing spinner-friendly pitches: Naseem

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has expressed disappointment with the pitch conditions during the Test match against Bangladesh, despite the bowlers' efforts.

In a press conference at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Naseem Shah stated that although the management aimed to prepare a good pitch, it might have dried out due to the sun.



He acknowledged that mistakes were made on their part, which allowed the opposing team to score more runs.

He mentioned that the team had hoped the pitch would benefit fast bowlers, which is why they decided to play with four pace bowlers. This approach signified a full-on attack strategy.

Naseem Shah noted that the team was not gaining the advantage of playing on home ground and stressed the need to rethink this strategy.

He emphasised that utilizing home advantage effectively was crucial for achieving favorable match outcomes.

He further suggested that if fast pitches were not feasible, the focus should shift to preparing spinner-friendly wickets to maximize home advantage in some form.