Shikhar Dhawan says goodbye to International and Domestic Cricket

Cricket Cricket Shikhar Dhawan says goodbye to International and Domestic Cricket

During his career, Shikhar Dhawan represented India in 34 Test matches, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 11:16:51 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement from both international and domestic cricket.

Dhawan made the announcement via social media, expressing a sense of relief as he bid farewell to his cricketing career.



He stated, "I am retiring from international and domestic cricket. I feel a sense of satisfaction having played extensively for my country."

He thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for providing him with opportunities.



Dhawan reflected, "I am not saddened by the fact that I will not play for my country again; rather, I am grateful for having the chance to represent India, which is the greatest achievement for me."

Dhawan noted, "I stand at a juncture where looking back brings only memories and looking ahead presents a world full of possibilities. My goal has always been to play for India, and I achieved that. I am thankful to my coaches, family, team, and the BCCI for their support."

During his career, Shikhar Dhawan represented India in 34 Test matches, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is.