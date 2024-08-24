Rawalpindi Test: Naseem Shah removes Liton Das early on day four

Liton Das scored 56 off 78 balls before getting caught by Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps.

Updated On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 10:57:13 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Naseem Shah removed the set Bangladesh Wicket Keeper Batsman Liton Das, caught behind, in the morning session of day four.

Naseem Shah and Khurram Shahzad have claimed two wickets each while Saim Ayub and Muhammad Ali took a wicket each.

Bangladesh resumed their first innings on day four at 316 runs for the loss of 5, trailing by 132 runs.

Bangladesh's opener Shadman Islam stood out with 93 runs, while Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Liton Das scored half-centuries.

Pakistan declared its first innings on 448 for the loss of six wickets. The innings saw Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 171 runs while Saud Shakeel scored 141 runs.

