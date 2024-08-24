Mushfiqur Raheem registers his first ton against Pakistan

Cricket Cricket Mushfiqur Raheem registers his first ton against Pakistan

Mushfiqur Raheem scored his century in 200 balls including 12 boundaries.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 12:11:43 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Bangladesh have scored 389 for the loss of six wickets at lunch.

Mushfiqur Raheem reached his century off 200 deliveries featuring 12 boundaries.

This was the first century by Raheem against Pakistan, while he scored his career's 11th century.

Bangladesh resumed their first innings on day four at 316 runs for the loss of 5, trailing by 132 runs.

Mushfiqur Raheem stood firm with 101 not out while Mehidy Hassan Miraz held the crease at 17 runs.

The trail has reduced to 52 runs.

Bangladesh's opener Shadman Islam stood out with 93 runs, while Mominul Haque and Liton Das scored half-centuries.

Pakistan declared its first innings on 448 for the loss of six wickets. The innings saw Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 171 runs while Saud Shakeel scored 141 runs.

