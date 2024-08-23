Pakistan make early inroads into Bangladesh innings

Updated On: Fri, 23 Aug 2024 12:09:27 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan made early inroads in the Bangladesh batting when they claimed two wickets on the third days of the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Bangladesh started their innings at 27 and the openers looked shaky but seemed to tackling the Pakistan bowling attack, led by veteran Shaheen Afridi, with grit.

Naseem Shah drew the first blood when he removed opener Zakir Hasan for a personal 12 runs at total 31. Wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan took the catch.

Fellow pacer Khrram Shahzad shattered the timber of Najmul Hossain Shanto for 16 when he looked set for a big innings.

At drinks break, Bangladesh have reached 75-2 with opener Shadman Islam at 28 and Mominul Haq at 12.

DAY TWO

A 240-run fifth wicket partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel put Pakistan in a dominating position against Bangladesh.

Rizwan, who resumed second day’s play at 24 in Pakistan’s 158 for four, returned unbeaten on a career-best 171, while Saud, who started the proceedings at 57, was dismissed after scoring 141 as Pakistan declared their first innings at 448 for six. When play ended on an extended day, Bangladesh were 27 for no loss in 12 overs.

It was the third century each for Rizwan (31st Test) and Saud (11th Test) as the two batters sent the Bangladesh bowlers on a leather chase on a wicket that continued to assist the fast bowlers. For Rizwan, whose previous best was against South Africa, it was a second century at this venue, while the third was in Karachi against Australia.

For Saud, it was his first century at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium after his previous two were in Karachi (125 not out) and Galle (208 not out).

Rizwan’s 239-ball knock was punctuated with 11 fours and three sixes and Saud struck nine fours in a 261-ball innings. Rizwan was dropped twice during his innings, while Saud survived a close run-out before being stumped off Mehidy Hasan Miraz that gave wicket-keeper Litton Das his third scalp of the innings.

After the 240-run fifth wicket partnership that ended with Saud’s dismissal, Rizwan put on 44 runs for the sixth wicket with Salman Ali Agha (19) and an unbroken 50 runs for the seventh wicket with Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose 24-ball 29 not out included a four and two sixes.

Neither Hasan Mahmud nor Shoriful Islam managed to pick any wickets on the second day in which Pakistan scored 290 runs in 72 overs, however, they finished with two for 70 and two for 77, respectively.