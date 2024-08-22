Jaker and Saif hit centuries against Pakistan Shaheens

Bangladesh 'A' reached 346 for six in 98 overs on an extended day’s play

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jaker Ali and Saif Hasan attracted Bangladesh cricket selectors with impressive centuries on the penultimate day of the second four-day match against Pakistan Shaheens at the Islamabad Club on Thursday.

The first two day’s play was lost due to rains and wet outfield.

Jaker was at the crease on 136 and Saif was dismissed after scoring 111 as Bangladesh ‘A’ reached 346 for six in 98 overs on an extended day’s play. The two batters had joined hands at the score of 77 for four and were separated after adding 131 runs for the fifth wicket.

The partnership ended when Saif became Mehran Mumtaz’s second victim after hitting a 221-ball 111 that included 13 fours and four sixes. Jaker, who came out at bat at No.6, carried on and is unbeaten on a 244-ball 136 with 14 fours and four sixes.

Mehran’s other scalp was Shahadat Hossain (23) whose departure left Bangladesh ‘A’ reeling at 74 for three, which soon became 77 for four when Abrar Ahmed picked up the wicket of Towhid Hridoy (0). Abrar finished the day with figures of 30-6-85-1.

Pakistan Shaheens fast bowler Ghulam Mudassir dismissed both the openers Anamul Haque (seven) and Mohammad Naim (nine) to finish the day with figures of 13-0-59-2.

On Friday, last day’s play will resume at 9.45am.