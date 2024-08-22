England unveil blockbuster schedule for 2025 summer

West Indies, Zimbabwe, India, and South Africa will tour the country in a packed schedule

(Web Desk) - The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced next year's schedule for their Men’s and Women’s teams. England’s home season traditionally runs from April to September and the coming year promises scintillating battles in the red and white-ball formats.

Richard Gould, the ECB Chief Executive Officer, was excited at the prospect of England Men’s and Women’s schedule running simultaneously with identical opponents.

“Staging England Men’s and England Women’s series alongside each other has been popular with fans and supported the continued growth of the women’s game, with both the Ashes last year and the Pakistan series earlier this year proving successful.

“I’m excited we’ll be doing the same again for the West Indies and India series next year."

Gould also announced that England Women will face-off against India in the first-ever Women’s Test at Lord’s in 2026.

“I’m also delighted we can confirm that India Women will return in 2026 to take on England Women in the first-ever women’s Test match at Lord’s. It will be a truly special occasion, and one of real significance.”

The England Women’s side will kick off their home season with bilaterals against the West Indies. The teams will engage in a three-game T20I series from 21 May to 26 May, followed by as many ODIs from 30 May to 7 June.

This is followed by a five-match T20I series against India starting 28 June. They will then battle the Women in Blue in a three-game ODI series.

The ODIs will be an important preparation ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

The England Men’s side will also host West Indies and India in white-ball and red-ball contests respectively. Their schedule also features African opponents, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Zimbabwe will feature in their first-ever Test in the country since 2003, playing a one-off Test against the Lions at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. England Men’s side then takes on the Men in Maroon, who featured in a three-match Test series this year.

The two sides will play six white-ball internationals, encompassing three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs, running from 30 May to 10 June.

The India Men’s side return to England for a five-match Test series. The last time the two sides met in the format in England, the engaging series ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Men’s summer draws a close with a three-match ODI and T20I series against South Africa in September.