Rizwan, Saud score tons as Bangladesh bowlers toil

Cricket Cricket Rizwan, Saud score tons as Bangladesh bowlers toil

Saud followed Rizwan who scored 3rd century of his Test career soon after lunch in day two

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 13:19:48 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – ﻿Muhammed Rizwan and Saud Shakeel scored centuries after lunch on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

Saud followed Rizwan who had reached third century of his Test career as Pakistan reached 290-4 as Bangladesh bowlers toiled to break the partnership.

Saud was batting on 103 and Rizwan on 111 when last report came in.

Ealier, Pakistan finished the morning session without a damage through brilliant and cautious partnership between Rizwan and Saud Shakeel at 256.

The hosts Pakistan started their innings at 158 for the loss of four wickets, with Saud at 57 and Rizwan at 24 not out.

Rizwan and Shakeel have partenered along on Thursday morning with Saud Shakeel not out on 86 whereas Rizwanon on 89.

First Day

On the first day of the Pindi Test, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl, taking advantage of the new ball to dismiss Pakistan's first three batsmen quickly.

However, half-centuries from Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel improved Pakistan's position.

On the first day, Pakistan lost four wickets. The first wicket fell at a total of 3 runs when Abdullah Shafiq was out for 2 runs.

The second wicket fell at 14 runs with captain Shan Masood dismissed for 6 runs. The third wicket was Babar Azam, who was out without scoring after facing 2 balls. Saim Ayub then scored 56 runs before being dismissed.

So far, Bangladesh’s Sharif Islam and Hasan Mahmood have each taken 2 wickets.