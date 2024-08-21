BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon resigns, Faruque Ahmed sworn in

Nazmul Hassan Papon was a close associate of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

DHAKA (Web Desk) – Nazmul Hassan Papon has resigned from his position as President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Faruque Ahmed has been elected the BCB president after Nazmul Hassan resigned from the post during a board meeting in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Faruque is the first BCB president to have played any competitive cricket. He played seven ODIs between 1988 and 1999 and led Bangladesh in the ICC Trophy in 1994.

Faruque joined the BCB directors' meeting after the National Sports Council (NSC) nominated him and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim as their directors in the board.



According to Bangladeshi media, Nazmul Hassan Papon, who was a close associate of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also held the position of Minister of Sports, has stepped down from his role.

It was reported recently that BCB officials claimed Papon offered to resign to facilitate reforms and collaborate with the government under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus.

Nazmul Hassan Papon was serving his fourth term as BCB President and had been in hiding in London due to the current political situation in the country.