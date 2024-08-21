Bangladesh wins toss, elect to bowl against Pakistan at Rawalpindi

Cricket Cricket Bangladesh wins toss, elect to bowl against Pakistan at Rawalpindi

Shanto said that they wanted to take advantage of the green top pitch and take early wickets.

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 14:36:52 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Bangladesh has won the toss and chose to bowl first in the first Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

After a long wait due to the wet outfield, and wet patches at the bowling mark, the toss was held at 2 pm instead of 10 am.

Bangladesh Skipper Najmul Hussain Shanto said that they wanted to take advantage of the green top pitch and take early wickets.

Pakistan Captain Shan Masood said that they would have bowled first as well had he won the toss. He emphasised on playing positive cricket for the next five days.

This is the first series for Shanto as captain away from home whereas the first series for Shan Masood as captain at home.

Bangladesh XI:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das (wk), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

Pakistan XI:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad