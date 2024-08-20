Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed to miss first Test against Pakista

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced that fast bowler Taskin Ahmed would not play the first Test against Pakistan.

According to the Bangladesh Cricket Board, Taskin Ahmed has been included in the Bangladesh A squad for the second four-day match against Pakistan Shaheens.

He is expected to be available for the second Test against Pakistan.

Taskin Ahmed has not played a Test match since June of last year. His inclusion in the Bangladesh A squad was aimed at helping him regain his rhythm in red-ball cricket.