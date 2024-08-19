PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reviews development work at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE (Dunya News) Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, visited Gaddafi Stadium to review the ongoing development work.

During his visit, Naqvi was briefed by officials from the construction company about the stadium's renovation.

The ongoing development was in preparation for the Champions Trophy 2025, with significant upgrades planned, including the reconstruction of the main building and the renovation of the Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood enclosures.

Naqvi aimed that the development work would be completed within this year.

Speaking to the media at the stadium, he emphasised that the construction in a short time frame was challenge which was progressing as quickly as possible.

He acknowledged the challenge of completing the three stadiums on time.

“We are committed to ensuring that the Champions Trophy matches are held here,” Naqvi stated.

“We are making every effort to transform our grounds into some of the best in the world,” Naqvi added.