Cricket Russell, Alzarri, Holder rested for South Africa T20Is

Hetmyer, who didn't play a single game at the 2024 T20 World Cup, retained his place in the squad.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 00:23:18 PKT

PROVIDENCE (Guyana) (Web Desk) - Andre Russell will miss West Indies' upcoming three-match T20I series at home against South Africa as he has "requested a period of rest and recovery," according to Miles Bascombe, CWI's director of cricket. Russell, 36, was part of West Indies' run to the Super Eight during their home World Cup in June and was more recently in action for London Spirit in the Hundred.

Russell and Jason Holder, who has also been rested for the T20Is will work closely with the CWI science and medicine team. Alzarri Joseph, who was West Indies' vice-captain during the T20 World Cup and missed the Tests against South Africa, will continue to take time off.

West Indies' red-ball coach Andre Coley had laid out a long-term outlook with regards to Alzarri's workload management in a recent interview, "As far as Alzarri is concerned, it always helps to have a period of time away from the game to work on your individual skills, because you could get drawn into moving from one tournament to the next and might actually lose some of your skills.

"So it's building in the right amount of rest time where he does nothing, but then also have little periods where he is not in competition. That way he will be able to create more control around his bowling."

Opening batter Brandon King will also miss this series as he continues to recover from the side strain he had sustained during West Indies' Super Eight fixture against England in June. King has not played a competitive game since. In his absence, Shai Hope could open the batting with Johnson Charles while rookie Alick Athanaze could also do a job at the top.

Shimron Hetmyer, who didn't feature in a single game at the 2024 T20 World Cup, retained his place in the squad. Hetmyer had last played a T20I for West Indies in December 2023.

"Facing a strong South Africa side is an excellent opportunity for our team to reset and refocus with our game plan," Daren Sammy, West Indies' white-ball coach, said in a CWI statement. "We have played them recently and had mixed results, so this should be an exciting and important series. I'm confident in the squad we've selected, and with eyes already on the next T20 World Cup in 2026, I know the guys will be keen to show their hunger for success."

Along with Athanaze, allrounder Matthew Forde has been picked with an eye on the 2026 T20 World Cup. Forde can swing the new ball and hit sixes lower down the order and has flourished under Sammy at St Lucia Kings in the CPL.

Spin-bowling allrounder Fabian Allen returned to the side, having missed the cut for the T20 World Cup. He will bolster a spin attack that already includes Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase. Allen had won the Lanka Premier League (LPL) with Jaffna Kings in July.

West Indies squad for SA T20Is:

Rovman Powell (capt), Roston Chase (vice-capt), Alick Athanaze, Fabian Allen, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

