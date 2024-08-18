Adelaide Strikers beat Pakistan Shaheens by 30 runs in Top End T20 Semi-Final

Cricket Cricket Adelaide Strikers beat Pakistan Shaheens by 30 runs in Top End T20 Semi-Final

Pakistan Shaheens were dismissed for 167 runs in 18.1 overs.

Follow on Published On: Sun, 18 Aug 2024 11:06:57 PKT

DARWIN (Web Desk) – In the semi-final of the Top End T20 Series, Adelaide Strikers defeated Pakistan Shaheens by 30 runs.

In the ongoing tournament in Darwin, Pakistan Shaheens won the toss and invited Adelaide Strikers to bat first. Strikers scored 197 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their 20 overs.

After losing 3 wickets for just 57 runs, Jack Winter and Harry Manenti forged a 73-run partnership to stabilise the innings.

Jack Winter played an aggressive knock, scoring 104 runs with the help of 8 sixes and 6 fours, including hitting 5 sixes in an over against Faisal Akram. Harry Manenti contributed 52 runs, featuring 1 six and 9 fours.

For Pakistan, Abbas Afridi took 3 wickets while Faisal Akram claimed 2.

In response, Pakistan Shaheens were dismissed for 167 runs in 18.1 overs. Their innings struggled from the start. Shaheens lost 4 wickets for just 33 runs by the fifth over, with only captain Mohammad Haris managing to score in double figures (19).

Later, Usman Khan scored 32 runs and Mubasir Khan added 18 runs.