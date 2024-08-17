Bangladesh Test squad to depart for Islamabad for first test today

Bangladesh team will practice in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the next two days.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Bangladesh Test squad will depart for Islamabad from Lahore today (Saturday).

The Bangladesh Cricket Team participated in special training sessions organised by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in Lahore for three days.

The squad arrived in Lahore before time to participate in the special training session.

Due to current political situation in Bangladesh the cricket team was not able to hold training sessions in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) upon the special offer from PCB sent the Bangladesh Cricket Team to Lahore prior to the schedule.



The two match test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is set to be played with the first match scheduled on August 21 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the second test would be played at Karachi National Bank Cricket Arena, without spectators, on August 30.