Bangladesh squad in Islamabad for first Test

Cricket Cricket Bangladesh squad in Islamabad for first Test

Bangladesh team will practice in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the next two days

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 18 Aug 2024 10:01:50 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Bangladesh cricket squad reached Islamabad on Saturday to play first Test against the hosts starting on August 21 in Rawalpindi.

This two-Test series against Pakistan is part of the ICC Test Championship 2023-2025.

The second match will be played at Karachi from August 30 while Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will not host any game due to ongoing upgradation project.

The Bangladesh Cricket Team participated in special training sessions organised by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in Lahore for three days.

The squad arrived in Lahore before time to participate in the special training session.

Due to current political situation in Bangladesh the cricket team was not able to hold training sessions in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) upon the special offer from PCB sent the Bangladesh Cricket Team to Lahore prior to the schedule.



After three day training in Lahore, the Bangladesh team will practice in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the next two days.

THE STATS

Pakistan and Bangladesh played first Test in 2001 after the latter was granted Test status in November 2000.

Since then Bangladesh have played 141 Tests, lost 104 and won only 19 at winning percentage of just 13.47.

Pakistan have an upper hand in Tests over Bangladesh. Both have faced each other 13 times and Pakistan hold an undefeated record against Bangladesh, winning 12 Tests, with one ending in a draw.

After a promising start to the 2023-25 Test Championship with a series win over Sri Lanka, Pakistan were thrashed by Australia 3-0.

Pakistan have a chance to reclaim position in the top two as seven of the nine Tests are scheduled on home soil.