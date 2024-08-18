India's participation in 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan remains undecided

Updated On: Sun, 18 Aug 2024 10:03:19 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The decision on whether the Indian cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy remains undecided.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that no decision has been made yet regarding the team's visit to Pakistan.

He indicated that the matter would be addressed when the time would come.

In an interview with Indian media, Shah mentioned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would assess the situation and make a decision on participating in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan at an appropriate time.

