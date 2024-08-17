Niroshan Dickwella suspended indefinitely for doping violation

Cricket Cricket Niroshan Dickwella suspended indefinitely for doping violation

The SL keeper is understood to have failed a doping test during LPL 2024.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 17 Aug 2024 00:18:53 PKT

COLOMBO (Web Desk) - Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella has been suspended indefinitely following a doping violation, Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed.

Dickwella is understood to have failed a doping test held in line with World Anti-Doping guidelines, during the recently concluded Lanka Premier League, and will be suspended from all forms of cricket while further investigations take place.

"The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice," stated an SLC media release.

"The test, which was conducted by the Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency (SLADA) during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, is part of SLC's ongoing commitment to maintaining the integrity of the sport.

"This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines, is aimed at ensuring that cricket remains free from the influence of prohibited substances.

"SLC, together with the Ministry of Sports and SLADA, conducts these tests during domestic tournaments randomly to safeguard the sport against anti-doping violations."

The 31-year-old, who had captained Galle Marvels in LPL 2024, had last turned out for the national side in March 2023 but had received a call-up for Sri Lanka's T20I series against Bangladesh earlier this year. He did not feature in a single game.

Following his selection, the selectors intimated that they had spoken with Dickwella over his poor disciplinary record. The left-handed batter has been no stranger to controversy throughout his career, with his off-field lifestyle proving a lightning rod for criticism in light of his frequently erratic form. He was most notably among three players banned for breaching bio-bubble protocols in 2021, alongside Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilake.

Dickwella has kept wicket for Sri Lanka across formats, scoring 2757 runs in Tests, 1604 in ODIs and 480 in T20Is.

