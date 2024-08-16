PCB announces commentary panel for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series

Aamir Sohail, Athar Ali Khan, Bazid Khan, Nick Compton and Urooj Mumtaz will be on commentary panel

Updated On: Fri, 16 Aug 2024 18:42:21 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday confirmed a panel of five commentators and one presenter for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series.

The first Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 21 to 25 August, while the second Test match will be played at the National Bank Stadium from 30 August to 3 September.

Aamir Sohail, Athar Ali Khan, Bazid Khan, Nick Compton and Urooj Mumtaz will be on the commentary panel, while Sikander Bakht will be the presenter.

This is Bangladesh’s first tour of Pakistan since 2020 when they played three T20Is in Lahore and one-off Test in Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh also played two ACC Asia Cup 2023 matches in Lahore against Afghanistan and Pakistan. Bangladesh is one of the seven sides that will feature in next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. Other six sides are: Afghanistan, Australia, England, India, New Zealand and South Africa.

