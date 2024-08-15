BCCI rejects offer to host Women's T20 World Cup

Jay cited the ongoing monsoon season and upcoming Women's One Day World Cup as reasons the reasons.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 15 Aug 2024 15:23:52 PKT

DELHI (Dunya News) – The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has turned down the offer to host the Women's T20 World Cup.

According to the BCCI Secretary, the ICC proposed that India host the World Cup, but the offer was clearly declined.

The secretary cited the ongoing monsoon season and the upcoming Women's One Day World Cup, which India was scheduled to host next year, as reasons for the refusal.

Jay Shah further stated that there have been no discussions with Bangladeshi officials on this matter, and the Women's T20 World Cup will remain under the purview of Bangladesh.

