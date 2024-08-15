Scotland call up Cassell and Davidson for Australia T20Is

All 15 players who played the men's T20 World Cup in June are in the Scotland squad.

EDINBURGH (Web Desk) - Scotland have called up right-arm quick Charlie Cassell and medium pacer Jasper Davidson for their first-ever bilateral men's T20I series against Australia this September in Edinburgh. The 15 players who played the men's T20 World Cup in June make up the rest of the squad, which will be captained by Richie Berrington.

Cassell made a sensational start to his international career, taking 7 for 21 - the best ODI haul on debut - against Oman in the Cricket World Cup League 2 in July. He's played two ODIs for Scotland so far and was also recently part of three matches in the One-Day Cup for Somerset.

Davidson also made his ODI debut in the CWC League 2, against Oman, and took four wickets in that game.

"After coming into the squad at CWCL2 and doing so well, it'll be great for Jasper and Charlie to have the experience of what it's like playing against the best, in front of a fairly large crowd," Doug Watson, Scotland's head coach, said. "It's a wonderful opportunity to play one of the best teams in the world, and I'm pretty sure that our players won't need any motivating for this series. It's a great opportunity for them to share the field with world-class players. They're wanting to put in some huge performances and compete, and really push this Australia team.

"The goal for us is to win this series. The first game is really important - if we can win that, it'll set up the next two matches. The whole week will be brilliant for the squad, staff, supporters, and all of Scotland."

It will be Australia's first tour of Scotland in 11 years. The sides will meet just three months after their T20 World Cup 2024 game in St Lucia, where Australia won a close match by five wickets. The games will be played at The Grange on September 4, 6 and 7.

Scotland T20I squad vs Australia

Richie Berrington (capt), Charlie Cassell, Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Jasper Davidson, Chris Greaves, Ollie Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

