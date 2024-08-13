Ticket sales for Pakistan-Bangladesh Test series commence

Published On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 11:15:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Ticket sales for the two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will start today (Tuesday).

Tickets will be available online on PCB.tcs.com.pk from 5 PM, while physical tickets will be sold at various outlets from 9 AM on August 16.

To enhance convenience for fans, the PCB has introduced a seasonal pass. Purchasing a five-day pass for the Test matches will grant a 15% discount.



If a five-day match concludes early, the remaining days' ticket costs will be refunded to the fans.

At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, tickets for premium enclosures will be priced at 200 rupees, while VIP tickets will be available for 500 rupees, rising to 600 rupees on weekends. Gallery passes, which include lunch and tea, will cost 2800 rupees, and the Platinum Box, which also includes lunch and tea, will be priced at 12,500 rupees. A complete hospitality box can be obtained for 200,000 rupees.

In Karachi, first-class enclosure tickets will cost 100 rupees, with premium enclosures at 200 rupees. VIP enclosures will be priced at 400 rupees, increasing to 500 rupees on weekends. Each hospitality box seat, including lunch and tea, will be available for 12,500 rupees.