Cricket Cricket Bangladesh A team arrives in Pakistan for series

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Bangladesh A team has arrived in Islamabad for their tour of Pakistan.

The team reached Pakistan via Doha from Dhaka.

Bangladesh A will play a series against Pakistan Shaheens, consisting of two four-day matches and three One Day matches.

The red ball and white ball series between Bangladesh A and Pakistan Shaheens will be held from August 13 to August 30 at Islamabad Club.