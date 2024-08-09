Match officials announced for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series

Ranjan Madugalle will lead the playing control teams for the series

Fri, 09 Aug 2024 16:26:11 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle, who is a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control teams for the two ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 fixtures between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Both teams are scheduled to play first Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from 21 to 25 August. The second Test match between the two sides will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 30 August to 3 September.

For the Test series, three umpires will be from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and two umpires are from the ICC International Panel of Umpires.

For the Rawalpindi Test, England’s Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpire alongside South Africa’s Adrian Holdstock. England’s Michael Gough will be the third umpire, while Rashid Riaz of Pakistan will act as a fourth umpire.

In Karachi, Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock will perform the duties of an on-field umpires, while Richard Kettleborough will serve as a third umpire. Asif Yaqoob from Pakistan will be available as fourth umpire in the Test match.