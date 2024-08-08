Naseem Shah urges Pakistan cricket team to learn from past mistakes

Cricket Cricket Naseem Shah urges Pakistan cricket team to learn from past mistakes

'We have to learn from our past mistakes and improve'

Follow on Published On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 16:31:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Fast bowler Naseem Shah believes Pakistan team needs to learn from past mistakes and come forward together as a united force.

Speaking to the media at Islamabad Club, Shah said, “We must play as one team for Pakistan now. We have to learn from our past mistakes and improve.”

Shah acknowledged the team’s recent struggles, saying, “We haven’t had a good time lately. We didn’t play good cricket, but every team goes through such phases.”

He emphasized the importance of learning from mistakes and working together to overcome challenges.

On his personal comeback after injury, Shah said, “I’m trying to perform better. International matches are different, and taking care of your fitness is crucial.”

He stressed the importance of prioritizing fitness, saying, “When you play for your country, you know how much you need to maintain your fitness.”

Shah said, “The team should work together, and we’re doing that. Everyone is playing good cricket now.”