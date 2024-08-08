MCC chief who dealt with Ashes row to swap cricket for horseracing

Guy Lavender will take over the running of Cheltenham Racecourse later this year.

LONDON (AFP) – The chief executive of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), who had to manage the fall-out after Australian cricketers were abused at Lord's following a row during an Ashes Test, is to take over the running of Cheltenham Racecourse.

Guy Lavender, 57, will switch sports later this year when he takes over at Cheltenham, which stages English horseracing's premier annual jumps meeting.

Lavender said his seven years at MCC had been an "immense honour and privilege", adding in a club statement Wednesday: "I am delighted to have been appointed by The Jockey Club to be CEO (chief executive officer) at Cheltenham Racecourse and am very much looking forward to ensuring Cheltenham remains at the pinnacle of jump racing in the years ahead."

Lavender was thrust into an uncomfortable spotlight in July last year when MCC members in the usually tranquil Long Room of the Pavilion abused Australia players during a lunch break on the last day of the second Ashes Test.

They were incensed by an incident where Jonny Bairstow, believing the ball was dead, walked out of his crease after ducking under a Cameron Green bouncer and was run out by Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

An embarrassed MCC, which prides itself on upholding the 'Spirit of Cricket', later issued an "unreserved apology" to the touring side, with Lavender addressing members in the Long Room.

Lavender also faced an angry response over MCC's efforts to move "historic fixtures" such as Eton v Harrow and Oxford v Cambridge away from Lord's, with a members' backlash leading to a compromise that means both matches will be played at the ground pending a review in 2027.

Lavender, however, will leave MCC well-placed financially, having steered the club through Covid-19 and overseen the rebuilding of the Compton and Edrich Stands as part of an overall redevelopment programme at Lord's.

"Guy leaves MCC in a strong position and with much to look forward to in 2025 and beyond," said MCC president Mark Nicholas.

Although it is more than 50 years since MCC ceased to run English cricket, the club still retains worldwide responsibility of the sport's rules.

