PCB announces revised schedule of Bangladesh 'A'
Cricket
(Web Desk) - The Bangladesh ‘A’ men’s cricket team will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday, 10 August, for two four-day and three 50-over matches against Pakistan Shaheens.
The matches will be played at the Islamabad Club. Below is the revised series schedule (all activities at the Islamabad Club):
10 Aug – Arrival in Islamabad
11 & 12 Aug – Training and practice at 1000
13-16 Aug – 1st four-day match vs Pakistan Shaheens
18 & 19 Aug – Training and practice at 1000
20-23 Aug – 2nd four-day match vs Pakistan Shaheens
25 Aug – Training & practice at 1000
26 Aug – 1st 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens
27 Aug – Training and practice at 1000
28 Aug – 2nd 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens
29 Aug – Training and practice at 1000
30 Aug – 3rd 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens
Saud Shakeel will captain Pakistan Shaheens in the first match against Bangladesh ‘A’. The squad will also include Test team members Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Sarfaraz Ahmed.
For the four-day match, Pakistan Shaheens will commence their training session on Wednesday afternoon at the Islamabad Club under head coach Umar Gul. Jason Gillespie and Azhar Mahmood will assist Umar Gul before shifting their attention to the national side’s camp on 11 August.
Following the four-day match, the eight Test probables will join the national side and the selectors will announce their replacements in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the remaining matches against Bangladesh ‘A’.