Cricket Cricket PCB announces revised schedule of Bangladesh 'A'

Saud Shakeel will captain Pakistan Shaheens in the first match against Bangladesh 'A'

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 17:01:32 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Bangladesh ‘A’ men’s cricket team will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday, 10 August, for two four-day and three 50-over matches against Pakistan Shaheens.

The matches will be played at the Islamabad Club. Below is the revised series schedule (all activities at the Islamabad Club):

10 Aug – Arrival in Islamabad

11 & 12 Aug – Training and practice at 1000

13-16 Aug – 1st four-day match vs Pakistan Shaheens

18 & 19 Aug – Training and practice at 1000

20-23 Aug – 2nd four-day match vs Pakistan Shaheens

25 Aug – Training & practice at 1000

26 Aug – 1st 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens

27 Aug – Training and practice at 1000

28 Aug – 2nd 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens

29 Aug – Training and practice at 1000

30 Aug – 3rd 50-over match vs Pakistan Shaheens

Saud Shakeel will captain Pakistan Shaheens in the first match against Bangladesh ‘A’. The squad will also include Test team members Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

For the four-day match, Pakistan Shaheens will commence their training session on Wednesday afternoon at the Islamabad Club under head coach Umar Gul. Jason Gillespie and Azhar Mahmood will assist Umar Gul before shifting their attention to the national side’s camp on 11 August.

Following the four-day match, the eight Test probables will join the national side and the selectors will announce their replacements in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the remaining matches against Bangladesh ‘A’.