Waqar Younis' appointment as adviser to PCB chief challenged in LHC

The former skipper had assumed the charge of the key post in late July

Updated On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 17:50:38 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the appointment of former skipper Waqar Younis as adviser to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

A citizen, Mashkoor Hussain, moved the high court through his lawyer Nadeem Sarwar. The federal government, PCB and Younis have been made respondents in the case.

The petitioner argued that the appointment was made in violation of law as no advertisement was released for the vacancy.

He has pleaded the high court to declare the appointment of Waqar Younis as adviser to PCB chairman null and void.

Last month, the former captain had assumed charge as adviser to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. He has been appointed cricket adviser who will handle all matters related to the national cricket team.

However, Naqvi will oversee the administrative affairs of the board.



