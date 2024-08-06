Bangladesh A Tour Delayed by 2 Days, PCB Announces
Cricket
A decision regarding the rescheduling will be made soon.
LAHORE (Dunya News) – According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the tour of the Bangladesh A team has been delayed by 2 days due to the current political situation in the country.
The PCB stated that they were in continuous contact with the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the past 2 days, and a decision regarding the rescheduling will be made soon.
It is important to note that the Bangladesh A cricket team was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday morning to play 2 four-day and 3 one-day matches from August 10 to 27.