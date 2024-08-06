In-focus

Bangladesh A Tour Delayed by 2 Days, PCB Announces

Bangladesh A Tour Delayed by 2 Days, PCB Announces

Cricket

A decision regarding the rescheduling will be made soon.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

LAHORE (Dunya News) – According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the tour of the Bangladesh A team has been delayed by 2 days due to the current political situation in the country.

The PCB stated that they were in continuous contact with the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the past 2 days, and a decision regarding the rescheduling will be made soon.

It is important to note that the Bangladesh A cricket team was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday morning to play 2 four-day and 3 one-day matches from August 10 to 27.
 

Related Topics
Bangladesh
Pakistan
Cricket
Sports



Related News