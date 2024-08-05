PCB introduces Champions Cup to spot talent, rejuvenate national team

Waqar Younis formally asked to spearhead team's overhaul process

Mon, 05 Aug 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday that Pakistan’s domestic cricket system was not flawed.

He promised to further strengthen the domestic system using all available resources.

At a press conference in Lahore along with board officials, Naqvi stated that there would be no alteration to the domestic system as no significant change was necessary.

He announced the introduction of Champions Cup which would feature five teams, each having 30 players.

The tournament will encompass all three formats of the game, with Waqar Younis as head of the CEOs of all five teams.

Naqvi emphasised that the responsibility of polishing 30 players would be of CEOs of these teams.

The Champions Cup will also include international players, and Waqar Younis will oversee the players’ development, Naqvi said.

Additionally, Naqvi mentioned that the domestic cup would have a pool of 150 players from which the best players would be selected.

He also noted efforts to enhance women’s cricket by bringing in more resources.

Waqar Younis appointed adviser to PCB chairman

Waqar Younis, who has formally been appointed adviser to the PCB chairman, acknowledged the current state of cricket and stressed the need for improvements.

He praised the initiative of the PCB chairman, Champions Cup, expressing hope that it would be successful.

Younis also highlighted the importance of addressing issues related to favouritism, acknowledging it as a challenge for Pakistan cricket.