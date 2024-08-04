Buttler ruled out of The Hundred with calf injury

Cricket Cricket Buttler ruled out of The Hundred with calf injury

The 33-year-old was set to lead last year's runners-up Manchester Originals in 100-ball competition

Follow on Published On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 14:37:02 PKT

(Reuters) – England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will miss The Hundred due to a calf injury, the batsman said.

The 33-year-old, who took a short break after England surrendered their Twenty20 World Cup title in June, was set to lead last year's runners-up Manchester Originals in the 100-ball competition.

"Gutted to be missing The Hundred this year," he wrote on Instagram late on Saturday.

"Best of luck to Manchester Originals for the rest of the campaign. Working hard to be 100% fit asap."