Squad for Pakistan-Bangladesh Test Series expected to be announced till Tuesday

Mohammad Huraira is likely to be included in the Test squad

Updated On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 12:10:39 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The PCB selectors are expected to announce the national squad for the Pakistan and Bangladesh Test series on Monday or Tuesday.

According to PCB sources, consultations are ongoing between Cricket Advisor Waqar Younis and the national team captain and coach.

Several players may not retain their spots due to form and fitness issues.

Sources suggest that Mohammad Huraira is likely to be included in the Test squad. However, Fahim Ashraf, Wasim Junior, Saim Ayub, and Nauman Ali face challenges in securing a place, while Imam-ul-Haq's inclusion will be debated.

Additionally, there is a possibility of including Sahibzada Farhan in the squad. Decisions regarding Aamer Jamal and Hasan Ali will be made after assessing their fitness.

The Bangladesh team is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on August 17, with the Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh set to begin on August 21.

It is expected that there will be several changes to the Test squad.