Not appropriate to take PCB role while son Azam plays: Moin Khan

Moin said it would be unfair if India did not come to Pakistan to play the Champions Trophy

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former cricket captain and wicket-keeper Moin Khan has said that it would not be appropriate to take a position in the Pakistan Cricket Board while his son is playing in the national team.

Moin said that he joined the PCB in 2013, and he was always available for Pakistan cricket.

He said that now it does not seem appropriate to take a position in PCB since his son Azam Khan is a part of Pakistan cricket team.

“The national team will have a ‘surgery’ only if a doctor comes to the board,” Moin added.

Regarding T20 World Cup, he said that it was evident that there were no planning and preparation for the world event.

He stressed upon developing a mechanism under which a player goes and another comes. “If that system gets damaged, the problems get increased,” Moin added.

The former captain said that the new boys should be supported.

He criticised the people who start making judgments over the players’ performance in a single inning.

“Like the Indian players, Pakistani players should also learn to leave the team in a respectful manner, this would give a chance to the new boys,” he said

Moin said that when the conversations from within the team come out, it becomes a discussion all over the world. "Any word from the coach or captain must stay inside the dressing room," he suggested.

He said that India is a champion team. They should come to play the Champions Trophy. After the Asia Cup, it would be unfair not to come for the Champions Trophy, Moin concluded.