Why Wasim Akram declined key position in PCB?

Cricket Cricket Why Wasim Akram declined key position in PCB?

Akram turned down the offer due to obstacles to relocating to Lahore

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 03 Aug 2024 14:41:56 PKT

LAHORE (News Desk) – Former captain Wasim Akram has reportedly declined offers to join the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as either CEO or advisor to the Chairman.

The move was prompted by criticism directed at Mohsin Naqvi, the Interior Minister and PCB Chairman, for allegedly neglecting cricket duties due to his dual roles.

To address this, the former cricketer was sought by Naqvi to oversee cricket affairs, and an offer for a full-time position was extended to Akram.

Akram turned down the offer facing obstacles to relocating to Lahore, citing his permanent residence in Karachi and frequent travel to Australia for family reasons.

However, he expressed a willingness to support Pakistan cricket in a voluntary capacity.

Following Akram's refusal, PCB officials reached out to Waqar Younis, who has shown interest in moving back to Lahore.

A meeting with Naqvi to discuss the position has reportedly been held by Younis, but a formal announcement by the board is yet to be made.