Tim Southee eyes PSL spot, praises Karachi's food

Cricket Cricket Tim Southee eyes PSL spot, praises Karachi's food

Tim Southee said that Pakistan Super League is a great tournament

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 03 Aug 2024 11:50:08 PKT

BIRMINGHAM (Web Desk) – New Zealand Cricket team fast bowler Tim Southee said that Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a great tournament which he follows and he would be happy to be a part of the PSL in future.

Speaking to a private Television Network in Birmingham, NZ fast bowler Tim Southee said that he toured Pakistan with the New Zealand team two years ago and it was quite memorable.

Tim Southee said that he enjoyed the food and hospitality of Karachi during the Test series.

He further said that the bowling conditions are tough in Pakistan particularly for the fast bowlers.

He also said that he was happy to represent Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred tournament.

“Like T20, The Hundred format is not bowler friendly,” Southee said.

