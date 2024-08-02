ICC approves 70mn dollars' budget for Pakistan to host Champions Trophy 2025

The upcoming cricket event will be hosted by Pakistan from Feb to March next year

(Web Desk) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has allocated a budget of approximately $70 million for hosting the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan next year.

Reports said the budget was approved by the ICC's financial and commercial committee in a meeting chaired by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

The meeting reviewed the budget jointly prepared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the ICC finance department for the upcoming mega cricket event.

The ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held from February to March 2025 in Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had proposed to India to play all their matches in Lahore.

The tournament will begin on Feb 19, 2025 with first match to be played in Karachi while it will conclude on March 9 in Lahore. There will be reserve day on March 10 for the final of the event.

