Yet another position knocks on the door of Mohsin Naqvi

Mohsin Naqvi will become the new president of ACC within few months

The decision will be finalised in ACC meeting in October-November

PCB chief has been accentuating need for a “major surgery” after team's T20 world cup debacle

Updated On: Tue, 30 Jul 2024 13:47:14 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will be appointed at another position of immense value.

Pakistan will preside the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for the coming two years, and Mohsin Naqvi (who is also interior minister), is set to become its new president.

The president of ACC is appointed through a rotation policy. The secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah is the current president of ACC, who was given one-year extension in January 2024.

Jay Shah will step down from the presidency at the completion of his term.

The presidency of ACC was also discussed in the last meeting. The new president will be announced in the ACC meeting which will be held in October-November.

SURGERY IS THE ONLY OPTION

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi said the cricket affairs were in a mess and major decisions needed to be taken to set the house in order.

Speaking to media, he highlighted several issues one of which was related to possible measures after Pakistan’s dismal performance in the T20 World Cup.

He said major decisions would not be in the hands of armchair critics - a reference to detractors who criticise the players and management on TV channels and social media.

“No decision should be taken in haste and desperation,” he said, adding that he was in contact with former cricketers who wanted to see Pakistan regain their lost glory in cricket.

A visibly annoyed Naqvi said he would not allow the all-important PCB to be run on Twitter. He said he was not bothered about the barrage of criticism against him on Twitter.

“I will go home the day I feel the pressure,” he said.

Prior to that the PCB chief accentuated the need for a “major surgery” after team’s abysmal performance in the world cup. He said the team needed an overhaul, hinting at taking key decisions to set the house in order.