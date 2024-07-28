Sri Lanka beat India to lift maiden Women's Asia Cup trophy

(Web Desk) – Sri Lanka defeated India by 8 wickets to win the Women's Asia Cup final on Sunday.

In the final match played in Dambulla, the Indian team scored 165 runs for 6 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Sri Lanka chased down the target of 166 runs in 18.4 overs with the loss of two wickets. Sri Lankan batswoman Harshitha Samarawickrama remained unbeaten with 69 runs, and Kavisha Dilhari stayed not out with 30 runs.

Captain Chamari Athapaththu played a brilliant innings of 63 runs. From the Indian side, Deepti Sharma took one wicket.

Earlier, India won the toss and chose to bat first, scoring 165 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs.

For India, Smriti Mandhana scored 60, Richa Ghosh 30, and Jemimah Rodrigues 29 runs.

Earlier, Sri Lanka qualified for the final after defeating Pakistan women's team in the semi-final.

