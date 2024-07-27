India to face Sri Lanka in Women's Asia Cup final on Sunday

India reached the final after beating Bangladesh by 10 wickets in semi-final played in Dambulla

(Web Desk) – The final of Asia Cup women cricket tournament will be played between Sri Lanka and India at Dambulla on Sunday, July 27.

The match will begin at 2:30 pm local time.

A day earlier, the Team Blue beat Bangladesh by ten wickets at Dambulla. Batting first, Bangladesh women scored eighty for the loss of eight wickets while India women achieved the target without loss of any wicket and scored 83 runs.

Pakistan also lost their bid to quality for the final after they were defeated by Sri Lanka by three wickets in semi-final of the Asia Cup.

Pakistan posted 140 runs for four as their innings was buoyed by three solid partnerships. Later, Sri Lanka pulled off a sensational chase riding on batting guiles of their captain Chamari Athapaththu to get 141 for seven in 19.5 overs.

