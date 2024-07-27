Pakistan Shaheens make late inroads after Bangladesh A secure lead

Cricket Cricket Pakistan Shaheens make late inroads after Bangladesh A secure lead

Bangladesh ‘A’ stood 84-3 in 27 overs with a lead of 163 when stumps were drawn on day two of match

Follow on Published On: Sat, 27 Jul 2024 16:23:01 PKT

DARWIN (Web Desk) - Khurram Shahzad and Faisal Akram’s late strikes in the third session helped Pakistan Shaheens finish the day on strong note as Bangladesh ‘A’ stood 84-3 in 27 overs with a lead of 163 when the stumps were drawn on day two of second four-day match at the DXC Arena in Darwin.

Khurram also struck with the new ball as he removed Parvez Hossain Emon (7, 9b, 1x4) in the third over after Bangladesh ‘A’ looked to build on their 79-run first-innings lead late on day two.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy (39 not out, 78b, 7x4s) and Amite Hasan (25, 61b, 4x4s) put on a 57-run second-wicket partnership before left-arm wrist spinner Faisal pinned Amite leg-before in the 24th over. An over later Hasan Murad was sent packing for a seven-ball duck by Khurram. Aich Mollah (8 not out, 7b, 2x4s) and Mahmudul will be on the crease for Bangladesh ‘A’ when they resume batting on day three.

Earlier, Pakistan Shaheens could only add 140 runs to their overnight total of 39-2 before getting bowled out for 179 in 67.2 overs with a 79-run deficit. Omair Bin Yousuf was the first causality of the day two when Rejaur Rehman Raja removed him for just seven off 38 balls in the 18th over.

For the next 13 overs, nightwatchman Mohammad Ali and Umar Amin added 30 runs before they both were dismissed in back to back overs with Shaheens in a spot of bother at 69-5. At this point, Tayyab Tahir (30, 73b, 3x4s) and Kamran Ghulam joined forces to stitch a healthy 78-run sixth-wicket partnership off 137 balls. Kamran top scored with 48 off 75 balls, hitting eight fours and one six.

With Shaheens 147-5 in 53.5 overs, Bangladesh A shot their way back in the game by dismissing Kamran, Muhammad Irfan Khan (9, 9b, 2x4s) and Tayyab, all within five overs. Khurram’s slight resistance which included 16 off 35 balls came to an end in the 68th over as Shaheens were bowled out for 179.

Ripon Mondol returned figures of 4-71 in 24.2 overs. Rejaur dismissed three batters while Hasan Murad (2-32) and Maruf Mridha (1-31) were also among wickets.