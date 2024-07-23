Sri Lanka name new captain as squad for India T20I series announced

Sri Lanka managed just one victory under the captaincy of Hasaranga at T20 World Cup

(Web Desk) - Sri Lanka have named a strong squad for their three-match T20I series against India at the end of this month.

Charith Asalanka will captain the side following the decision by star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga to step aside from the role following last month's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka managed just one victory under the captaincy of Hasaranga at the T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies, with their sole triumph coming against The Netherlands in their final Group D contest and when they had no chance of progressing to the Super Eight stage.

Asalanka returns to the role of skipper after he led the side in a pair of T20Is against Bangladesh earlier this year when Hasaranga was suspended, with experienced pair Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva dropping out of the squad completely after they were part of Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup campaign.

Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dilshan Madhushanka also drop out of the squad, with selectors instead opting for the likes of Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Binura Fernando and Avishka Fernando.

Veteran Dinesh Chandimal also returns to the fold as is in line to play his first T20I match since February 2022.

All three matches will take place in Pallekele, with the opening contest scheduled for July 27 and the following games set for July 28 and July 30.

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando