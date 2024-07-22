ICC approves budget for Champions Trophy 2024

Pakistan set to host the cricket event from Feb to March 2025

(Web Desk) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved the budget for Champions Trophy 2025 to be hosted by Pakistan next year.

The approval was granted on last of the ICC meetings being held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, reports said, adding that the budget was prepared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in coordination with ICC.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also participated in the ICC meetings.

The ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held from February to March 2025 in Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had proposed to India to play all their matches in Lahore.

Earlier this month, PCB sent revised schedule of Champions Trophy to ICC, proposing March 1 as date for the high-voltage clash between host and India in Lahore.

The tournament will begin on Feb 19, 2025 with first match to be played in Karachi while it will conclude on March 9 in Lahore. There will be reserve day on March 10 for the final of the event.

Karachi will host three matches and Rawalpindi five matches while seven matches will be played in Lahore, according to the revised schedule.

Karachi and Rawalpindi are scheduled to host a semifinal each.

Champions Trophy’s Group A will feature Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and New Zealand while Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan form the Group B.

