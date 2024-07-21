Indian off-spinner Patil out of women's T20 Aisa Cup with broken finger

Shreyanka was outstanding in India's only game against Pakistan picking up 2 for 14

Sun, 21 Jul 2024 11:07:56 PKT

(Web Desk) – Indian off-spinner Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the women's Asia Cup after picking up an injury to her left hand.

A press release from the Asian Cricket Council on Saturday said the 21-year old "sustained a fracture to the fourth finger of her left hand."

Shreyanka was outstanding in India's only game of the tournament so far, against Pakistan on Friday, bowling 3.2 overs and picking up 2 for 14.

Tanuja Kanwar, 26-year-old uncapped left-arm spinner who plays for Gujarat Giants in the Indian WPL and Railways in domestic cricket, has been called up as replacement.

India will play next match on Sunday (today) against the UAE in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.